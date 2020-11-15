New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) A 40-year-old man who allegedly shot at a police party in 2018 along with his associates was arrested from Gurgaon, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Nasim alias Bhukkad, a Mewat-based criminal was wanted in a case of assault and firing at a Delhi police team in north Delhi's Timarpur area in 2018.

He remained evasive for two years and was subsequently declared a 'proclaimed offender' by a Delhi court, they said.

Police said the accused was previously involved in more than 30 criminal cases, including robbery, dacoity, cow-smuggling and attempt to murder in Delhi and Haryana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said the accused was arrested on November 12 from a spot near a mall in Gurgaon and has been booked under appropriate sections of the law.

The officer said in September 2018, Nasim and his six associates stole bovines from Timarpur. After loading them in their truck, while they were trying to get away, they were challenged by a police team. They were chased by a PCR van and their vehicle was intercepted near Wazirabad flyover.

All the accused fled from the spot after opening fire at the PCR staff. After nearly a week, two members of the gang were arrested, but Nasim and his other four associates remained absconding, the officer said.

During this time, Nasim had been hiding himself in the Mewat area and had been continuing with his criminal activities with the help of his associates, the accused told police during interrogation.

