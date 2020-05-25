India News | Man, Woman Held for Supplying Illicit Liquor in Delhi

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Two persons including a woman were arrested in separate incidents for allegedly supplying illicit liquor in the national capital, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as 62-year-old Suraj, a resident of Dakshinpuri, and Sangam Vihar-resident Saroj Devi (name changed, 40), they said.

They were arrested from south Delhi and a total 70 bottles of liquor were recovered from their possession, police said.

On Friday around 5.30 pm, police saw a person suspiciously carrying a plastic bag near Sanjay Camp, Dakshinpuri. When police checked his bag, several bottles of illicit liquor were found, a senior police officer said.

Same day in Sangam Vihar, around 8 pm, police noticed a woman in suspicious condition who started running after seeing them. The woman was stopped and bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from her possession, the officer said.

