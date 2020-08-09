Amaravati, Aug 9 (PTI): The Manager of the public sector Bharat Electronics Limited was among the 10 COVID-19 patients killed in the fire mishap in the hotel-turned-Covid care centre in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Police sources said the manager of BEL at Machilipatnam tested positive for coronavirus three days ago and joined the CCC for treatment.

Also Read | Investigation in Kozhikode Plane Accident Underway, Will Take Some Time to Complete, Says Air India Express: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

A pastor from Jaggaiahpet, who last night came to attend to his coronavirus-infected wife, perished in the fire along with her, police said.

A retired government officer and a retired police sub- inspector, both aged about 80 years, also fell victim.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-in-Law Slams An Article That Claim Bihari Families Are 'Toxic'.

A homemaker from Nidubrolu in Guntur district, another from Kandukuru in Prakasam district and three men from Vijayawada, Machilipatnam and Kandukuru were among those killed in the fire.

While one of the victims was charred, nine others died of asphyxiation, according to the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)