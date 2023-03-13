New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday sought a report from the Kerala government on a fire that broke out at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi over 10 days ago.

"Have asked Kerala State Government to submit a report on the incident of fire at #Brahmapuram waste dumping yard in Kochi. Centre will support the State to ensure public health measures," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

The fire broke out at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant on March 2 and the site remains shrouded in toxic smoke.

The Kerala government on Sunday said that 95 per cent of the fire at the plant had been extinguished.

In a statement, district authorities had said 200 firefighters, 18 excavator operators, 68 civil defence members, 55 city corporation officials, 48 Home Guards, five personnel from the Navy, two from BPCL, three from CIAL and four from the Revenue department were working continuously.

A medical team is also on standby, it had said.

The Ernakulam district administration and the State Disaster Management Authority held an online discussion on the fire situation with the New York Fire Safety Department Deputy Chief George Healy on Sunday morning.

The government has also announced an action plan to be implemented on a war footing to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the state.

