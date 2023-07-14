Dehradun, Jul 14 (PTI) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday urged states to increase spending on healthcare, and said that the central government will support states in the endeavour.

Chairing the Swasthya Chintan Shivir here, Mandaviya highlighted the progress made since the previous Swasthya Chintan Shivir held last year, and said the conclave should be made a regular practice to ensure health outcomes are consistently improved.

"It is important for every policy to evolve, and learnings need to be taken into consideration to improve them, to achieve the goal of creating better health outcomes for the citizens of the country," Mandaviya said.

On first day of the two-day event, sessions were held on various verticals under Ayushman Bharat, including Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), Health and Wellness Centres, and Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). The last session of the day focused on the role of Public Health Management Cadre.

Participants shared best practices and learnings across states at the national conclave. The deliberations focused on the implementation of PM-JAY and ABDM, and the gaps in them that need to be bridged, with respect to diverse local conditions across states, and provisions for digital health literacy in the country.

A future strategy for the health infrastructure under PM-ABHIM, and the role of the public and private sector in this regard was also discussed.

Health Ministers including Dhan Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand), Rajini Vidadala (Andhra Pradesh), Alo Libang (Arunachal Pradesh), Keshab Mahanta (Assam), Rushikesh Patel (Gujarat), Banna Gupta (Jharkhand), Dinesh Gundu Rao (Karnataka), Sapam Ranjan Singh (Manipur), Dr R. Lalthyangliana (Mizoram) and Thiru Ma. Subramanian (Tamil Nadu) are participating at the brainstorming conclave.

TS Singh Deo (Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister, Chhattisgarh), Brajesh Pathak (Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister, Uttar Pradesh), BS Pant (Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sikkim), Vishwas Sarang (State Medical Education Minister, Madhya Pradesh), K Lakshmi Narayanan (Minister of Public Works, Puducherry) are also present at the event.

