Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI): Police apprehended three individuals for the destruction of a newly constructed 'Bhandara' house on government-owned land next to the Kondana Temple here on Sunday, officials said.

The three accused have been identified as Muttana Shetty, Dheeraj, and Shivraj.

Also Read | Ullu App: NCPCR Seeks Action From Government Against Streaming Platform for Distributing 'Obscene and Objectionable' Material.

According to the police, "The Kondana Temple, located within the boundaries of Ullala, is managed by the endowment department. This morning, around 8 am, a newly constructed bhandara house, situated on government land next to the temple, was demolished by a JCB machine operated by unidentified individuals."

Following a complaint lodged by Chief Officer Anand, an FIR (CR No: 43/24 u/s 143, 147, 148, 295,427 r/w 149 IPC and 2A KPDLPA Act) was registered.

Also Read | India Is Known for Love, Not Hatred, Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi.

As per Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, the motive behind their actions was a disagreement among the temple's 16 gurikararu's regarding the new bhandara house. The construction of the house was deemed illegal as it was being built without any permission. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)