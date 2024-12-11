Mangaluru (Karnataka), Dec 11 (PTI) Mangaluru will soon have direct flights to Singapore with two new services operated by Air India Express, starting in the new year, according to Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha member Captain Brijesh Chowta.

In a post on the social media platform 'X,' Chowta expressed his delight over the announcement, which also includes two additional flights connecting Mangaluru with Pune and Delhi.

Highlighting the long-standing demand for better connectivity between Mangaluru and Singapore's Changi Airport, Chowta noted that he had personally written to Union Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, to address the issue.

"This development aligns with the Act East policy of the Union Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which aims to strengthen India's links with ASEAN and East Asian nations," Chowta stated.

Encouraging the Mangalurean diaspora in Singapore, he added, "I urge our people based in Singapore to return to their roots and consider investing in Mangaluru."

The enhanced connectivity is expected to boost business, tourism, and cultural ties between the coastal city and Southeast Asia, officials said.

