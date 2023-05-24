New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Juicy sweet mangoes are the essential ingredient in the colossal summer special coastal spread at an ongoing food festival.

Be it the traditional mango-infused delicacies from down south or innovative mango-inspired creations from Maharashtra and Goa, the 15-day food festival, currently underway here at Sana-Di-Ge, promises to satiate visitors' craving for the 'King of Fruit'.

The menu, with a splash of tropical flair to all its offerings, starts with an assortment of refreshing drinks, including 'Mango Kesari Lassi' and 'Mango Rasayana' -- fresh mangoes flavoured with coconut milk and jaggery.

"Mangoes have a special place in coastal cuisine and during this festival, we have showcased a wide array of mango-inspired dishes that will take your taste buds on an unforgettable journey. From traditional recipes that highlight the mango's natural flavors to innovative creations that push the boundaries of culinary imagination, there is something for everyone to enjoy," said Sukesh Kanchan, executive chef at Sana-Di-Ge.

The heavenly fruit works up its magic in starters too, with an exquisite and diverse range of dishes such as 'Kozhi manga fry' (chicken morsels tossed with paste of green raw mangoes), 'Mango rasam' and lip-smacking Maharashtrian fish delicacy 'Aam masholi fry'.

Safeda and Alphonso are the two varieties of mangoes used to make the finger-licking spread, informed the chef.

The main course is also filled with its share of exotic curries, including 'Mango pulissery' (traditional sweet and sour ripe mango curry), 'Pachha meen manga curry' (Kerala style fish curry cooked with mango and coconut milk) and popular Goan prawn curry with a dash of seasonal mango.

However, it is the expansive dessert section that takes the cake, serving a host of decadent treats such as ‘Mango kulfi', ‘Mango Burfi' and 'Mango shrikhand'.

The feast goes off table on June 1.

