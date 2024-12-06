Imphal, Dec 6 (PTI) The Manipur Police arrested three members of a proscribed outfit from Imphal West district for their alleged involvement in extortion activities and possession of illegal arms, an official statement said on Friday.

A combined team of police and the CRPF apprehended the three cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) during a search operation at Phayeng area on Thursday, it said.

Also Read | Babri Masjid Demolition Day: Security Heightened Outside Shahi Eidgah in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura in View of 32nd Anniversary of Mosque Demolition.

A country-made pistol and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

“They were involved in extortion activities,” the statement said.

Also Read | Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Along With Deputies Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Pay Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary.

During a search of their hideouts at Kangchup, a workshop for making illegal arms was also unearthed, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)