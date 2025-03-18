Imphal, Mar 18 (PTI) After the imposition of curfew in Manipur's Churachandpur district in view of clashes between Hmar and Zomi people, bodies of the two communities have agreed to lift a shutdown there, officials said on Tuesday.

The Hmar Inpui and Zomi Council, the apex bodies of the respective tribes, also decided to work together and restore peace in the district, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 18, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The decisions were taken during a joint meeting convened by the district administration in the wake of the violence.

"The Hmar Inpui and Zomi Council have jointly agreed to lift the shutdown and end all activities, which disrupt normal life in Churachandpur district, with immediate effect," an official said.

Also Read | INR vs USD: Rupee Rises 10 Paise to 86.71 Against US Dollar in Early Trade.

In a joint appeal, the two bodies said, "The Hmar Inpui and the Zomi Council call upon the public to calm down and desist from disrupting normal life in the town."

The two bodies also agreed to "work together for peace and security of people in the days to come".

The curfew was imposed in Churachandpur on Monday, as a precautionary measure, following clashes between the Hmar and Zomi communities.

The prohibitory order was clamped down after a Hmar tribal leader was assaulted on Sunday by a few persons.

Armed with batons, several groups belonging to the two communities got engaged in violence and vandalism of properties, the police said.

Notably, more than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in Manipur in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)