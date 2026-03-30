Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 30 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has appealed to the Tangkhul Naga community of Ukhrul district to diffuse the tension and help the state government in maintaining law and order, following violent clashes on Sunday.

According to a press release, the Ukhrul District witnessed violence on Sunday and the situation in the border district was tense.

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The Chief Minister said that he is saddened by the unfortunate incident. He said that the violence cannot bring any solution and appealed to all to shun any forms of violence. The government has taken the development seriously and the law should take its own course, he added.

Reportedly, a clash broke out between Naga groups in the Ukhrul district of Manipur.

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Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Chief Minister chaired a high-level review meeting with BJP MLAs and laid emphasis on unity and peace in the state.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh wrote on X, "This evening, I chaired a high-level review meeting with Hon'ble BJP MLAs at the Secretariat to deliberate on strengthening people-centric governance and responsive administration, with a clear focus on translating public aspirations into tangible outcomes. We held detailed discussions on enhancing the reach, efficiency, and impact of development programmes across the state, ensuring that the benefits of governance are delivered to every section of society. Emphasis was also laid on fostering unity, peace, and collective progress, values that have historically strengthened Manipur through every challenge."

"I commend the dedication, commitment, and shared sense of responsibility demonstrated by our BJP legislators. Together, we remain steadfast in our resolve to build a peaceful, inclusive, and developed Manipur for all," the social media post read.

In February, Litan village in Ukhrul witnessed a violent clash between the Tangkhul and Kuki tribes. The internet was suspended in the district for five days due to a volatile law and order situation. (ANI)

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