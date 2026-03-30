SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 30: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) will close its registrations for the SET 2026 (Symbiosis Entrance Test) and SITEEE 2026 (Symbiosis Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam) for admission to its full-time undergraduate programmes. Interested candidates can apply until April 15, 2026. Candidates applying should clearly note that there will be no further extension to the deadline

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Both SET and SITEEE are Computer-Based Tests (CBT) conducted by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) for admission to a wide range of undergraduate programmes, including BBA, BCA, BA, BSc, and B.Tech across Symbiosis institutes. Candidates may opt for up to two test attempts, with the higher score considered for percentile calculation.

SET 2026 serves as the gateway to 10+ reputed Symbiosis undergraduate institutes across disciplines such as Management, Mass Communication, artificial intelligence, Economics, Applied Statistics & Data Science, Information Technology, Sport & Exercise Science, Computer Applications, Liberal Arts and more. These programmes are offered across campuses in Pune, Noida, Nagpur, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

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SITEEE 2026 is designed for engineering aspirants seeking admission to specialised B.Tech programmes offered by the Symbiosis Institute of Technology campuses in Pune, Nagpur, and Hyderabad. The programmes span future-focused domains including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning , Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering , Robotics and Automation, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence and more

The SET 2026 exam evaluates candidates on General English, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, and Analytical & Logical Reasoning, while SITEEE 2026 assesses core competencies in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Each test comprises 60 objective-type questions across three to four sections, with no negative marking, enabling a fair and confidence-driven assessment process.

Candidates can appear for the entrance tests on May 2, 2026 (Saturday) and May 10, 2026 (Sunday). The SET/SITEEE 2026 results will be announced on May 20, 2026. Admit cards for Test 01 will be available from April 24,2026 (Friday), and for Test 02 from April 30,2026 (Thursday).

Eligibility CriteriaSET 2026: Applicants must have passed Standard XII (10+2) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% for SC/ST candidates). Students opting for Honours with Research must secure a minimum CGPA of 7.5 at the end of Semester 6. Eligibility for multiple entries will be governed by the University's Lateral Entry Rules for FYUG Programmes.

SITEEE 2026: Candidates must have passed their 10+2 examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, along with one subject from Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational subjects, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies, or Entrepreneurship. A minimum aggregate of 45% marks (40% for SC/ST candidates) is required. Candidates with a D.Voc. qualification in the same or allied field are also eligible. To support diverse academic backgrounds, the university will offer bridge courses in subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, and Engineering Drawing.

Registration ProcessCandidates can apply for SET 2026 and SITEEE 2026 by completing the online registration process on the official portal by 15th April 2026. The registration fee is INR 2250 per test and INR 1000 per programme. Payments can be made online or via Demand Draft in favour of "Symbiosis Test Secretariat."

For more information and to apply, visit www.set-test.org

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