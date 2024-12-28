Imphal, Dec 28 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday strongly condemned the indiscriminate firing by militants in Thamnapokpi and Sanasabi areas of Imphal East district in which four persons were injured.

The CM in a post on X said, "Strongly condemn the indiscriminate firing by Kuki militants at Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi in Imphal East, which injured civilians and security personnel. This cowardly and unprovoked attack on innocent lives is an assault on peace and harmony."

Singh said additional security forces have been rushed to the affected areas and called for calm and unity in the wake of such challenges.

"Adequate security personnel have been rushed to the affected areas. The injured are receiving necessary medical assistance, and the government calls for calm and unity in the face of such challenges. Central forces and state police should have proper coordination and understanding when dealing with such situations" Singh added.

A video journalist was injured in firing by armed men from the hills in Manipur's Imphal East district on Saturday morning, police said.

L Kabichandra, a video journalist of a private TV channel, sustained bullet injuries on his left thigh and was rushed to a hospital, they said, adding that he was hit by a bullet fired likely by a sniper.

Kabichandra was reporting the attack by armed men at Thamnapokpi village since Friday.

Security forces also retaliated the fire, they said.

On Friday night firing by militants towards Thamnapokpi in Imphal East district from the surrounding hills of Kangpokpi district an elderly woman was injured. She was rushed to Yaingangpokpi Primary Health Centre for treatment and is out of danger.

Earlier on Friday, two persons including a security personnel were injured in firing at Sanasabi.

