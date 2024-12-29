Imphal, Dec 29 (PTI) Manipur Congress Legislature Party Leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Sunday praised former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his significant contributions to the development of the Northeast, particularly Manipur, during his 10-year term.

Speaking to reporters, the CLP leader recalled the former PM's deep affection for Manipur, noting that he accorded the special category status to the state.

Also Read | Satishchandra Pradhan Dies: Former Shiv Sena MP and First Mayor of Thane Passed Away Due to Age-Related Health Issues.

"This support led to the construction of a new assembly, high court building, and civil secretariat. Infrastructure in the hill districts was also developed, with district hospitals and power sub-stations built during Manmohan Singh's tenure," he added.

State Congress president Keisham Meghachandra also acknowledged Singh's contributions, emphasising that he will be remembered in Manipur's history for being the first PM to lift the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the state. "The lifting of AFSPA from seven assembly segments and the return of Kangla Fort from the Assam Rifles to the people of Manipur were significant milestones, fulfilling long-standing demands," he added.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Unveils Education Manifesto for Jangpura Constituency for Polls.

Earlier, Congress leaders and workers paid floral tributes to Singh during a "condolence meeting" held at the Congress Bhavan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)