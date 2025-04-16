Imphal, Apr 16 (PTI) Congress' Manipur unit on Wednesday staged a protest in front of the Enforcement Directorate's office here opposing the chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Speaking to reporters, state Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra said, "The BJP is engaging in vendetta politics and bulldozing the opposition Congress. We are staging a protest against the arbitrary and unjust seizure of the assets of the National Herald and the filing of a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate."

He added, "We strongly condemn the employment of the ED as a tool of the BJP. This is intimidation, political vendetta and a challenge to democracy.

CLP leader O. Ibobi Singh also took part in the agitation.

"Sonia Gandhi has been unnecessarily summoned and harassed multiple times by central agencies. We will not tolerate this. Justice will come as the trial progresses — they will not find anything. We strongly condemn this misuse of power. If the ED and CBI are used as political instruments, democracy has no meaning. Justice will ultimately prevail," Singh said.

Demonstrators raised slogans against the BJP government and the ED's actions, demanding an end to what they called politically motivated targeting of opposition leaders.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others before a special court in New Delhi in the National Herald case accusing them of allegedly laundering Rs 988 crore. The prosecution complaint filed on April 9 under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) named Sonia Gandhi, a former Congress president, as the accused no 1, and her son and MP Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as the accused no 2.

