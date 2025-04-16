Hyderabad, April 16: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s directive to restore the Kancha Gachibowli forest in Hyderabad. He described the apex court’s order to the Chief Wildlife Warden to protect the wildlife on the land as a major victory for environmentalists and all who fought to preserve Kancha Gachibowli. He urged the Revanth Reddy government to stop acting recklessly.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, extended heartfelt gratitude to everyone who opposed the Congress government’s ‘oppressive’ actions and fought to protect the trees and wildlife in Kancha Gachibowli, particularly the students and faculty of Hyderabad Central University. He credited their tireless efforts with saving the 400-acre forest. KTR also expressed delight over what he called the Supreme Court’s acknowledgement of the Central Empowered Committee’s observation that a potential Rs 10,000 crore financial fraud may have occurred in the land mortgage dealings involving the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli forest. ‘Not a Single Tree’: Supreme Court Extends Stay on Tree Cutting at Kancha Gachibowli in Hyderabad, Directs Telangana Warden To Protect Wildlife Affected by Deforestation in 100 Acres.

He stated that the Supreme Court’s orders have validated BRS’ allegations that forest land in Kancha Gachibowli was illegally pledged to a private company. KTR urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to act responsibly, emphasising that the Congress government’s attempts to misuse power to harm the environment and evade accountability will no longer succeed. The former minister stated that the Supreme Court’s orders have confirmed BRS’ allegations that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attempted to misappropriate Telangana’s wealth worth Rs 10,000 crore. He remarked that this ruling further establishes Revanth Reddy as a key adversary to Telangana’s people, forests, and wildlife.

KTR expressed hope that the apex court’s orders would significantly advance environmental conservation efforts not only in Hyderabad but across Telangana. Meanwhile, BRS social media in-charges Krishank Manne and Konatham Dileep, who were booked by police for allegedly posting AI-generated videos about Kancha Gachibowli land, have welcomed the Supreme Court. Krishank took to X to ask if Revanth Reddy would file false cases against the Supreme Court. He referred to the Supreme Court’s observation that they saw dead deer after cutting down trees. 'Not a Single Tree Should Be Felled There': Supreme Court Halts Tree Felling In Hyderabad's Kancha Gachibowli Forest, Says 'Let There Be Green Lungs in the City'.

Dileep stated that the Supreme Court stated facts. “Attention Revanth Reddy, his cabinet ministers and some advisor jokers who are misleading everyone, saying there are no animals in Kancha Gachibowli and all animals in photos and videos are AI-generated! And they filed dozens of cases on students, activists who questioned this mindless deforestation,” he posted.

