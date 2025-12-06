Chandel (Manipur), [India], December 6 (ANI): A five-day Drone Technology Bootcamp, aimed at boosting operational readiness and technical proficiency among security personnel, has concluded at the Drone Training Node (DTN) in Chandel.

Organised by Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, and supported under a specialised initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the training was held from 1 to 5 December.

A total of 165 personnel from the Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF, Territorial Army, along with faculty members from IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, participated in the Bootcamp. The programme focused on building technical competence in unmanned aerial systems through modules on drone electronics, flight operations, sensor integration, communication systems, and emerging innovations.

Participants also underwent simulator-based training, hands-on demonstrations, and interactive sessions led by expert instructors from IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, with technical support from MeitY and Assam Rifles mentors.

At the closing ceremony, chaired by the Deputy Inspector General of Assam Rifles, the officer praised the enthusiasm and discipline shown by the participants and underlined the growing importance of drone technology in national security, disaster management, and development initiatives. He stressed the need for continuous upskilling to keep pace with evolving operational demands.

He also appreciated the collaboration with IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and MeitY, noting that such partnerships play a crucial role in fostering innovation and strengthening technological capabilities in the region.

Certificates were distributed to all participants. The Bootcamp, officials said, reflects the Assam Rifles' commitment to integrating modern technology, promoting knowledge sharing, and enhancing preparedness across multiple security domains. (ANI)

