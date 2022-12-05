The unit of Assam Rifles with the seized drugs (Photo/ANI)

Chandel (Manipur) [India], December 5 (ANI): A drug smuggling attempt was foiled in the Chandel district of Manipur, by the Modi battalion of the Assam Rifles, under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South), informed the Assam Rifles.

The Assam Rifles had launched a special operation based on a specific input regarding the move of contraband items in Libung, Chandel District.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs BAN Cricket Match in Dhaka.

While carrying out a specific search of the area and roadside, the team discovered a bag concealed under thick foliage containing 15 soap cases of Brown Sugar.

The seized 15 soap cases contained approx 600 gms of Brown Sugar, which was worth Rs 42 lakhs.

Also Read | Exit Poll Results of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Set for Historic Seventh Consecutive Win, Congress a Distant Second, Predict Surveys.

The seized contraband was handed over to Tengnoupal Police Station for further investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)