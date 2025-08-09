Ukhrul (Manipur) [India] August 9 (ANI): In the cool, verdant hills of Senapati and Ukhrul in Manipur, a quiet revolution is underway. Apples, once a fruit primarily associated with Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, are now taking root and thriving in this northeastern state.

Known traditionally for rice, maize, and pulses, Manipur's farmers are embracing apple cultivation, driven by changing climate patterns, modern farming methods, and rising awareness among growers.

Also Read | West Champaran Shocker: Youth Engages in Sex With Minor Fiancee in Bihar, Records Video of Act and Circulates on Social Media; FIR Registered.

Joy, a progressive farmer from Senapati, shares his optimism: "Last year was our first harvest, and this year we're expecting the second one. We've planted three to four hundred saplings, all organic. Wild apples grow well here, and our trees are just four years old."

For Joy and many others, apple farming promises a more lucrative future, with hopes of expanding markets beyond local towns to Imphal and even nationwide.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2025: Amit Shah Extends Greetings to Nation, Says 'Festival Dedicated to Unbreakable Bond of Love and Trust'.

The hilly districts of Ukhrul, Senapati, and Tamenglong offer perfect conditions, cool climate, rich soil, and high altitude, ideal for cultivating crunchy, flavorful apples packed with health benefits. As a high-value cash crop, apples provide better returns than traditional farming, boosting incomes and encouraging more farmers and professionals to invest in orchards.

Ringkahao Horam, Principal of Pettigrew College, Ukhrul, highlights the long-term potential: "An apple tree can last over a hundred years. If we grow apples locally, we can reduce dependence on imports from Kashmir and China. With proper market access, Manipur can export apples worldwide."

This shift towards apple cultivation marks a significant step in Manipur's agricultural diversification. It not only strengthens the local economy but also inspires youth to pursue farming, fostering rural prosperity. With continued support and innovation, Manipur is poised to become a rising star in India's apple production landscape, sweet success indeed. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)