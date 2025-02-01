Imphal, Feb 1 (PTI) The Manipur government on Saturday condemned the mob attack on a security team that went to destroy illicit poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district, an official statement said.

It said an FIR has been filed in this connection and strict action will be taken against all those involved.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025: 1 Crore Middle-Income Taxpayers To Be out of Tax Net With Raised Exemption Limit, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Watch Video).

"An FIR has been filed at Saikul police station for further investigation into the incident. The government has taken the incident very seriously and condemned the mob violence in the strongest terms. Strict legal action will be taken against all those involved, including Ajang Khongsai, who is linked to both the village and the incident. The government is committed to continue the crackdown on illicit poppy cultivation across the state and will not tolerate any attempts to obstruct efforts of the War on Drugs campaign," it said.

A mob of around 80 people on Friday confronted a security team that went to destroy illicit poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district and damaged four vehicles.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025 Has Put Railways on Expansion Track, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Watch Video).

The incident occurred in the Lhungjang hill range where personnel of the CRPF and police had gone.

"About 4 light vehicles were broken mostly front windshield. The mob was later controlled by using minimum force. Later, reinforcements came... and poppy destruction at Lhungjang hill range resumed," police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)