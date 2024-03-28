New Delhi [India], March 28: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that the Manipur government has issued notification that on March 29 (Good Friday) and March 31 (Easter Sunday) there would be a holiday.

"Manipur Government has issued notification that tomorrow, 29th Good Friday and 31st Easter Sunday will be holidays," Prakash Javadekar posted on X. Dry Day on March 29th 2024 Due to Good Friday: Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Retail Shops, Bars and Liquor Stores in India.

The BJP leader alleged that the grand old party was "raking up falsehoods" as it has no issues to raise.

"Congress has no issues. Therefore, they are raking up falsehoods. Congress and communists should now tell when they will condemn Hamas attacks and terror attacks in Russia," he added.

A war of words broke out between the Congress and the BJP in Kerala after the Manipur government was earlier ordered to declare Good Friday and Easter Sunday as working days.

"I am shocked. As you know, in our country, we've built a system of mutual respect amongst religions and faiths and particularly respect that people deserve for their special days according to their religious traditions," Tharoor told reporters on Thursday. Good Friday 2024: Know the Date, History, and Significance of the Sixth Day of Holy Week, Also Known As Holy Friday or Great Friday.

"It is surprising and worrying. It has come in the aftermath of a devastating year in Manipur, where violence happened. Amid all this, to hurt sentiment of one community is a matter of grave concern. I do believe that the Government of India should intervene and get this withdrawn," he added.

The tale behind 'Good Friday' is about the day when Lord Jesus was crucified by Romans. A follower of Jesus, Judas told Roman soldiers about Jesus kissing him which should result in the arrest of the Lord, he was rewarded 30 silver pieces for his service by the authorities. The Jewish who were already in anger with Jesus due to his claim of being the 'son of God' handed him over to Romans. The Governor of Rome, Pontius Pilate ordered the execution of Jesus.

Jesus carried his cross to the place of execution known as Calvary. Here high priest was crucified by being nailed on the same cross by his wrist and ankles. The day Jesus was put to death led to horror for followers of Jesus and happiness for Satan.

This narrated the victory of the Lord over evil showing the world how he died to save mankind. The sacrifice of Jesus to promise a beautiful life to humans refers to the word 'good' but this event of crucifixion also restricts us from greeting anyone with 'Happy Good Friday' messages or regards.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)