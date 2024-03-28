On March 29, 2024, alcohol will not be available for sale at retail shops, bars and liquor stores across the country on the occasion of Good Friday. Notably, the dry day on Good Friday is also the last dry day of March. Dry days are specific days when the sale of alcohol is not allowed in the country. Earlier, a dry day was observed thrice this month on the occasion of Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on March 5, Maha Shivratri on March 8, and Holi on March 25. Good Friday 2024: Know the Date, History, and Significance of the Sixth Day of Holy Week, Also Known As Holy Friday or Great Friday.

Dry Day on Good Friday

