India News | Manipur HC Bars 7 Congress MLAs Who Joined BJP from Entering Assembly

Imphal, June 8 (PTI) The High Court of Manipur on Monday restrained seven Congress MLAs, who defected to the BJP, from entering the Assembly till Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh finally disposes of the pending anti-defection cases against them.

These seven lawmakers had helped formation of the BJP-led government in the state after the Assembly election in 2017, in which the Congress emerged as the single largest party.

Also Read | Nokia 5310 Feature Phone Likely To Be Launched In India Soon; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Following the high court order, they might not be able to cast vote in the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on June 19.

After hearing the disqualifications against the seven MLAs filed by leaders of the Congress, the court ordered that they are restrained from entering the House.

Also Read | OnePlus Z Affordable Smartphone Likely To Be Priced Below Rs 25,000; Tipped To Launch in India on July 10, 2020.

The court said the disqualification petitions were filed against them before the Speaker in November 2018 but he did not decide on the matter within a reasonable time.

Earlier in March, the Supreme Court, in a rare move, invoked its plenary powers and ordered forthwith removal of Th Shyamkumar who was the state's forest minister.

Shyamkumar had also won the election on Congress ticket but became a minister in the BJP-led government.

The plea of his disqualification was also pending with the Speaker since 2017. Khemchand later disqualified him from the Assembly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)