Kohima (Nagaland) [India], May 27 (ANI): In a series of operations, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles launched specific information-based operations in Kangpokpi, Senapati, Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts of Manipur between 19 May to 25 May 2025, according to an official statement.

On Monday, the operations were launched in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the week-long operations, based on precise intelligence inputs, led to the apprehension of 13 cadres belonging to various insurgent outfits active in both hill and valley regions. A significant haul of arms and war-like stores was also recovered during these operations.

On May 19, a raid in the Phayeng area of Imphal West district recovered one 7.62 mm Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), one .303 rifle, three 9mm pistols, assorted ammunition, and other military-grade equipment.

Also Read | Panchkula Mass Suicide: 3 Children Among 7 Killed After Family Dies by Consuming Poison, Police Suspect Financial Issues.

Subsequently, on May 20, security forces acting on information about hidden arms in the Pholjang-Tingkhai village area of Kangpokpi district recovered 14 weapons. These included a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), a double-barrel breach-loading shotgun, two bolt-action rifles, five improvised mortars, and four pull mechanism rifles, along with a stockpile of ammunition and related equipment.

In another operation carried out on May 24 in the Marenmai area of Senapati district, Assam Rifles recovered four weapons, comprising three bolt-action single-barrel rifles and one improvised mortar known locally as a "Pompi."

According to the statement, based on specific information, multiple operations resulted in the apprehension of 13 cadres.

The apprehended individuals and the seized materials have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and necessary legal action.

The Defence PRO said that these coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police and security forces have conducted a series of operations in the state, resulting in the arrest of militant cadres and counterfeiters.

On May 24, 2025, security forces arrested two active cadres of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and one member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (Apunba) group.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)