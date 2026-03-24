Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 24 (ANI): Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations under Spear Corps, in close conjunction with Manipur Police, conducted a series of precise, intelligence-driven joint operations across Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Chandel, Kakching, Thoubal and Tengnoupal Districts during the period of March 15 - 21.

The operations led to the apprehension of thirteen cadres from hill and valley-based groups and the recovery of 57 weapons, explosives and other war-like stores, according to a release.

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On March 15, Assam Rifles, acting on specific intelligence, apprehended five cadres of People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) groups near BP 73 along the Indo-Myanmar Border in Tengnoupal District.

Later on the same day, four cadres of the PLA were apprehended near BP 88 in Kakching District. On the same day, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur Police, also recovered a pistol, an improvised mortar, eight IEDs, communication equipment and ammunition from Boljang Hill Range, Tengnoupal.

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On March 17, Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with Thoubal Police Commandos, which led to the apprehension of one PREPAK (ANE) cadre along with ammunition, a vehicle and a mobile phone from Thoudam Bazar. On the same day, Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos apprehended one PREPAK (PRO) cadre from Canchipur.

Later that day, based on credible intelligence, the Indian Army conducted a joint operation with Bishnupur Commandos in Thanga in the Valley area and recovered one rifle with a magazine, one pistol with a magazine, one hand grenade, one locally made bomb, six rounds of pistol, six rounds of rifle, fifteen fired cases of INSAS rifle and two Bullet Proof plates.

On March 18, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Imphal East Police Commandos, apprehended a woman cadre of KCP (PWG) in Kongba Uchekon. A mobile phone and SIM card were recovered.

On March 19, Assam Rifles and Imphal East Commandos apprehended one active cadre of the United People's Party of Kangleipak in Mantripukhri, the release added.

Following that, Assam Rifles along with Tengnoupal Police recovered one single barrel gun, one pistol with magazine (USA-made), two improvised mortars, 42 rounds of assorted ammunition, 29 IEDs, five hand-made grenades, two grenades, two Chinese grenades, seven stun grenades, five detonators, seven ignitor fuses, two Motorola sets and two magazine pouches between Loisi and Saivom villages on March 20. On the same day, Assam Rifles recovered three pistols with three magazines, one grenade launcher, 12 IEDs and four radio sets at Yangnoubung Village, Chandel District.

Later that day, in Thalem-Chingkhan Hill Range of Chandel District, nine IEDs, one pistol with a magazine, one 12-bore rifle, two Motorola sets, nine M-16 rounds and seven pistol rounds were recovered, the release noted.

At Tentha Marongband, Thoubal District, two pistols, two bolt-action single-barreled rifles and 13 live rounds were recovered. In Lamdeng, Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos also recovered one SLR, one single-barreled gun, one bolt action rifle, one sniper-type rifle, eleven pistols and 85 live rounds.

Later on the same day, four pistols, one 12-bore single-barreled gun, one rifle, one country-made rifle and three INSAS magazines were recovered at Keirao Wangkhem, Imphal East. Also on same day, Assam Rifles and Thoubal Police Commandos recovered one CMG, three bolt action rifles, two pistols and 14 live rounds at Tentha, Thoubal and three pistols, one grenade, two smoke bombs, 20 rounds of pistol, one binocular, one wireless set with charger and two INSAS LMG magazines at Nongpok Sanjenbam and later Assam Rifles carried out a joint operation at Champai hills, Sagolmang and recovered one Rifle, two 12 bore single barrel short butt, five 12 bore single barrel rifle, three Pistols, ammunition & other War Like Stores. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)