Aizawl, Apr 19 (PTI) Around 12.6 per cent of the over 15.44 lakh voters exercised their franchise for the two Lok Sabha seats in the ethnic violence-affected Manipur till 9 am on Friday, officials said.

Inner Manipur constituency recorded 13. 82 per cent polling while the turnout in Outer Manipur is 11. 57 pc in the first two hours of voting.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, NPP Leader Agatha Sangma Cast Vote at Walbakgre Polling Station in Tura, Appreciate Good Turnout in Morning (Watch Videos).

Polling is underway on Friday for Inner Manipur and parts of Outer Manipur seats, amid tight security arrangements.

Meanwhile, stray incidents of unrest were reported from a few places, a police officer said.

Also Read | India National Elections 2024: Voting Begins for Four Lok Sabha Seats in Bihar.

An altercation broke out between locals and unidentified miscreants in Thongju assembly constituency under Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)