Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 2 (ANI): A total of 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Manipur in the last 24 hours taking the count of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,279.

The state Health Department said on Thursday that 37 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours and a total of 616 patients have recovered in the state. The number of active cases stands at 663.

Also Read | Zydus Cadila Gets Approval to Start Phase I and Phase II Clinical Trial of its COVID-19 Vaccine: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020.

India's COVID-19 count crossed 6 lakh cases on Thursday after 19,148 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)