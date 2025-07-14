Imphal, Jul 14 (PTI) Security forces have arrested two militants belonging to two proscribed outfits for their alleged involvement in extortion in Manipur, police said on Monday.

One militant belonging to the banned United National Liberation Front (Pambei) was apprehended from Mayang Imphal Bengoon Makha Leikai in Imphal West district on Saturday.

He was identified as Khullakpam Ayajuddin (40), and was involved in extortion in Mayang Imphal area.

One active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) was arrested from Hapta Kangjeibung area in Imphal East district on Sunday.

He was identified as Athokpam Sunil (43), and was involved in extorting businessmen.

