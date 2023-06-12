Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 12 (ANI): Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey on Monday visited different relief centres in Churachandpur and interacted with the affected people; and later held a meeting with CSOs leaders at Headquarters 27 Sector Assam Rifles, Tuibong.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3, as clashes were witnessed during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe.

In view of the violence, the Governor stressed the return to normalcy; welfare measures for displaced persons with special care for children, women and elderly; provisions of education and medical facilities for children in relief camps. Speaking to the media after the meeting with CSO leaders, Anusuiya Uikey said, "The Government is making concerted efforts to facilitate the return of peace and normalcy in the State. Adequate numbers of Central security forces were deployed in various parts of the State to ensure peace and security."

"The Central Government is also seriously pursuing matters pertaining to education, judicial enquiry and relief and rehabilitation. A peace committee with the chairmanship of the Governor herself is also formed," she said.

The Governor also added that as promised by the Union Home Minister, Rs 101.75 crore has been sanctioned for relief and rehabilitation. Most of the promises made by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah are being fulfilled and the rest will soon be realised at the earliest.

Conveying her wish for the restoration of peace and normalcy at the earliest, Anusuiya Uikey appealed to the concerned leaders to reconcile and make way for peace through dialogue.

She promised to come back to visit other relief centres.

The Governor visited relief centres at Churachandpur College, Salt-Brook School and St. Mary's Higher Secondary School. She assured the inmates that the Government would look after their needs.

During her visit to relief camps, the Governor instructed the District Administration and concerned departments to work closely towards providing special care to children, women, and elderly in relief camps.

Deputy Commissioner Sharath Arroju, IGP Kabib K, and SP Karthik Maladi were also present during the meeting with CSO leaders.

On her way back to Imphal, the Governor stopped at Moirang and visited three relief camps opened at Moirang College and Chingu Thangjing Guest House in the Bishnupur district.

Governor first visited the relief camp at Moirang College where she enquired about the grievances of the affected people.

She interacted with the displaced people and all their complaints and grievances were also heard.

The Governor assured them to extend all possible help and directed the Deputy Commissioner to provide all essential needs to the people.

The Governor directed the district administration to provide all requirements including food, clothes and consumable items for all including children in the camp.

Later, the Governor went to the relief camp opened at Chingu Thangjing Guest House in Moirang and met with the violence-affected people there.

A meeting was held there and CSOs submitted memoranda to the Governor and urged to take appropriate steps to restore peace and normalcy in the State.

The Governor interacted with the displaced people and assured them to extend all possible help to them.

Later, speaking to the people there, Governor said, "All our efforts have been made to restore peace and normalcy in the State."

"Around 40,000 Central forces have been deployed and assisting the State administration in bringing peace and normalcy," she added.

She continued that the incidents that erupted between the two communities leading to the loss of valuable lives and destruction of properties shocked everyone including herself.

The Governor stated that she has already informed the President of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation and steps have been taken up to bring the situation under control with the deployment of security forces in the vulnerable areas.

Stating that after the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the State, various initiatives for restoring peace have been initiated with the institution of a Judicial Commission, formation of State level Peace Committee etc.

The Governor said, "Discussions with the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, DGP and top-ranking officers of Central forces have also been done to work out plans for maintaining law and order and for restoration of peace and normalcy."

The Governor also met Central teams on relief and education for the displaced people and children. Helicopter services have also been started for people in Moreh and Churachandpur and medical teams have been sent.

While mentioning the Centre's plan for providing relief and rehabilitation to the violence-affected people, the Governor said, "Rs 101.75 crore have been sanctioned and relief and resettlement for the displaced people will be arranged. State-level Peace Committee formed by the Centre will meet this week to chalk out various plans for restoring peace and normalcy in the State."

Appealing to all stakeholders including CSOs, clubs, organisations and the media fraternity to contribute and support the peace plan, the Governor said, "Violence will not help any community and therefore all have to cooperate and work for bringing peace and normalcy in the State." (ANI)

