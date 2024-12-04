Imphal, Dec 4 (PTI) The Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) has set up a three-member fact-finding team to investigate the killing of three women and three children by suspected militants in Jiribam district, an official said on Wednesday.

The team will include its chairperson and two other members, he said.

The bodies of the three women and three children were recovered in Jiri and Barak rivers in Manipur and Assam, respectively, last month. They had earlier gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam district.

"On November 29, a meeting chaired by DC Jiribam was held with the MSCW team, and officials of various departments directly involved in dealing with daily affairs of the relief camps were also present," the commission said in a statement.

The team has met with police personnel and officials of the social welfare and medical departments, it said.

Discussions were also held about administrative issues and ways to improve the living condition of inmates in relief camps, the statement said.

The members of the panel also met with family members of the victims.

