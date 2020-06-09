India News | Manipur's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 300 with 22 Fresh Cases

Imphal, Jun 9 (PTI) Manipur recorded 22 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the state's coronavirus tally to 304, officials said.

All the patients are Delhi returnees, who were placed under quarantine, a statement issued by the COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

They have been shifted to hospitals and contact-tracing has been initiated, it said.

Manipur has 243 active COVID-19 cases at present, officials said.

