India News | Manipur's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 300 with 22 Fresh Cases

Imphal, Jun 9 (PTI) Manipur recorded 22 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the state's coronavirus tally to 304, officials said.
All the patients are Delhi returnees, who were placed under quarantine, a statement issued by the COVID-19 Common Control Room said.
They have been shifted to hospitals and contact-tracing has been initiated, it said.
Manipur has 243 active COVID-19 cases at present, officials said.
