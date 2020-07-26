Imphal, Jul 26 (PTI) Manipur's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,235 on Sunday with 59 more people testing positive for coronavirus, officials said.

Of the 59 new COVID-19 cases, Imphal West district reported 37 cases followed by Thoubal (14), Kakching (5), Tamenglong (3) an official of COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

One person was also discharged from hospital after he recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered people to 1,521.

The number of active COVID-19 case is 714 as on Sunday, the official said, adding that the state has not reported any COVID-19 related death so far.

Meanwhile, one person working at COVID-19 Common Control Room in the Chief Minister's Secretariat tested positive for COVID-19. The "Durbar Hall" of the secretariat was declared as a containment zone, officials said.

