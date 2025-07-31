Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], July 31 (ANI): A wave of pride and celebration swept through Churachandpur as CRPF Inspector Jeffrey Hmingchullo returned home to a hero's welcome following his receipt of the Shaurya Chakra, one of India's highest peacetime gallantry awards.

The honour was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu on May 22 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, recognising Hmingchullo's exceptional bravery during a critical anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's Chatra district. In a fierce firefight, he eliminated two Maoists and ensured the safety of his team, an act of gallantry that earned him national distinction.

Upon his return to his native Kuki-dominated village in Manipur's Churachandpur district, the celebrations were heartfelt and overwhelming. Hundreds gathered to receive him with cheers, floral garlands, and chants of admiration. The Hmar Youth Association (HYA) organised a felicitation ceremony to honour his courage, where the atmosphere was electric with applause and pride.

"This prestigious award is a dream come true," said Inspector Hmingchullo. "As a Mahar from the Mizo community, I want to inspire my fellow jawans and young officers to serve with courage and integrity," he added.

Behind the uniform and medal stood the quiet strength of his mother, F Muani, who was filled with gratitude and emotion. "My son is working for the nation, and I am really proud of him. I thank Almighty God for blessing us with this special day," she said, holding back tears.

The moment not only marked a personal milestone but also underscored the deep tradition of service from Manipur's tribal communities. The people of Churachandpur have long contributed significantly to the Indian armed forces, with many youth actively defending the nation's frontlines.

Inspector Jeffrey Hmingchullo's courage stands as a beacon for Manipur's youth, a powerful reminder that even from remote corners, national heroes rise. (ANI)

