New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Delhi minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday met representatives of industrial associations at the Delhi Secretariat and announced a series of relief measures for the sector.

He added that the government is aiming to resolve such issues within six months.

In the next 6 months, we wish to improve industries so that you will not have to bring these problems to us. You won't face it. I am working on each industrial area. Single windows is on top of all things that we wish to make," Sirsa said.

On the question of freehold status for industrial plots, he assured monthly Jan Sunwai hearings in industrial areas.

Sirsa remarked, "If there would have been policy of free hold then person wouldn't have taken lease hold they paid some money. When there was no policy of free hold then how can you charge money. I am working on this, I have instructed the departments that we will set up camps and will come to your door step for this task of free hold. The person who were relocated, there Industries will be given free hold. We will hold Jan Sunwai once very month in industrial areas."

He accused AAP of misgovernance in Delhi and Punjab, calling them "Natwar Lals," and dismissed their offer to donate one month's salary for Punjab flood relief.

"People thought they (AAP) will bring kranti but it never came. It (AAP) is a gang of Natwar Lals who sat and discussed how to loot people. In Punjab, also, no good governance came... These are people who work like the East India Company, destroy everything and then leave. Entire Punjab is drowning, they say we will donate our salary, Punjab will grow with their one-month salary? They will not give anything, and this is the least they can do and then also they are saying only one month, Punjab has always been a giver, Punjab is not dependent on their salaries. The Natwar Lals have now run away from Punjab. ..What AAP spent on advertisements in 15 days, we have spent that much in 7 months. They even use to advertise about speed breakers, there were hoardings on the roads also. We have taken so many decisions but we haven't put any hoarding," he said. (ANI)

