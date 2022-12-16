Chandigarh, Dec 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government is working tirelessly to augment health infrastructure in the state and 521 new 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' will be thrown open to people in January next year, Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said on Friday.

In order to ensure that the people get best medical facilities, the Punjab government is working tirelessly to augment health infrastructure in the state, he said.

He said in this direction, 521 new Aam Aadmi Clinics will be thrown open for people of the state on January 26, 2023.

Presiding over an event in Begowal village in Ludhiana's Payal, the minister said the government is according topmost priority to healthcare and these new 521 clinics will ensure medical services to every people of the state near their doorsteps.

"Massive response was given by the people to 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics which were opened on August 15 this year," he said.

He alleged that healthcare was completely ignored by previous governments.

The minister said better health of people is crucial to the bright future of Punjab. The AAP government will also construct 16 new medical colleges, an official statement quoted him as saying.

He said with the opening of these institutes, the students of Punjab will not have to go outside the state or country to pursue medical education. Moreover, they will be able to avail cheaper and quality study here, Jouramajra added.

