New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address this month will be broadcast from 11.30 am instead of usual 11 am after observing the remembrances to Mahatma Gandhi, the PMO said on Sunday.

January 30, the month's last Sunday, is Gandhi's death anniversary.

"This month's Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 30th, will begin at 11:30 AM after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi," the PMO said.

