Kaushambi, January 23: In an incident assault against minors, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped several times by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district. The father of the girl registered a complaint against the accused after the minor narrated her ordeal to her family members. The incident took place two weeks back. The accused is currently absconding. Andhra Pradesh Horror: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated by Maternal Uncle In Nellore.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused befriended the 15-year-old girl. He then lured her to a secluded place. The accused reportedly raped the girl repeatedly for several days. The girl returned home earlier this week. After reaching home, the girl narrated the entire incident to her family.

The father of the minor approached the police along with her. On the basis of the police complaint lodged by the girl’s father, an FIR has been registered against the accused. The girl was sent for a medical examination. Notably, the accused fled from the spot. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By 17-Year-Old Boy In Bareilly District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

“Medical examination of the victim has been completed as per the set process, and we hope to nab the accused soon,” reported the media house quoting SHO of Pipri police station Aaditya Kumar Singh as saying. The police have launched a manhunt operation to arrest the accused. A detailed investigation has been initiated into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2022 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).