New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha in Rajya Sabha on Thursday moved a suspension of business notice in the Upper House to discuss the grant of special status to Bihar.

Jha, in his letter to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, said, "As you are aware that Bihar has been rated at the bottom of almost all indicators of development by NITI Aayog which should be a matter of collective concern for the entire nation. In fact, the persistent status of Bihar among the bottom performing states should be a matter of collective national anxiety as well."

"It is in this backdrop that I request you to kindly suspend all other business for the day and the house must have a wider discussion on granting special status to Bihar. It is in this context that I place my before you under Rule-267," he said. (ANI)

