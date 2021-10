New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday flagged off Red Cross trucks with blankets, medicines and other relief material for the people of Jammu, Srinagar, Ladakh and Uttarakhand.

"11 trucks with essential items have left from here. The items include blankets, kitchen essentials, medicines, tents and they will reach Uttarakhand, Srinagar, Jammu & other locations. It will be distributed among the people the next day," said Mandaviya while talking to the media.

Following rain and snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, minimum temperatures have dropped in the region.

Due to flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Uttarakhand several people have died and many houses, shops have been damaged in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)