New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' at Covid Vaccination Camp in Nirman Bhawan here on Friday and appealed to the masses to get the free dose so as to ensure protection against COVID-19.

"All Health Ministry employees initiated their inoculation of the free doses. My appeal to all citizens above the age of 18 years to get the free dose to ensure your protection against COVID19," said

"On 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', all eligible populations (18+) can get a free precaution dose for the next 75 days, starting today," he added.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba is also likely to chair a meeting with all Chief Secretaries of all states/UTs on the free precaution dose campaign launched today for the next 75 days.

The free vaccination drive has been launched with an aim to increase the uptake of the precautionary dose of the COVID vaccine among the eligible adult population.

This special vaccination drive is a part of the celebration for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and aims to provide free precaution dose for all adults (18 years and above) eligible population at Government COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

In a virtual meeting with State/UT Health Secretaries and NHM MDs chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday, States and UTs have been urged to give an intensive and ambitious push toward full COVID19 vaccination coverage by vaccinating all eligible beneficiaries and covering them with precaution dose.

States/UTs were directed to implement 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' for 75 days as 'Jan Abhiyaan' with massive mass mobilization, through a camp approach. They were advised to organize special vaccination camps on the routes of Char Dham Yatra (Uttarakhand), Amarnath Yatra (Jammu &Kashmir), Kanwar Yatra (all States/UTs of North India) as well as major Melas and congregations.

The Union Health Secretary highlighted that less percentage of precaution doses uptake among population groups aged 18 years and above (8 per cent) and persons aged 60 years and above (27 per cent) is a cause of concern.

The Centre has announced a special drive 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' to be launched to provide free precaution doses at all Government Covid Vaccination Centres for persons aged 18 years and above for 75 days from July 15 to September 30, 2022.

Those eligible for the precaution dose include all persons above 18 years who have completed 6 months (or 26 weeks) from the date of administration of the 2nd dose. (ANI)

