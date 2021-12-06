New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated a mega health camp at the Parliament Annexe building.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Union Ministers Dr Bharati Pawar, Pralhad Joshi and Arjun Ram Meghwal were also present on the occasion.

Also Read | Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop With Intel Core i9 Processor Launched at Rs 3.80 Lakh.

The health check-up camp will provide health awareness and diagnostic services to MPs, ministers and others. The camp has been set up for a period of 10 days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)