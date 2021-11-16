Mansukh Mandaviya rides bicycle to Delhi's Pragati Maidan, highlights cycling benefits

After pedalling to Pragati Maidan hall no 11, he said, "Today I am here for inaugurating the health pavilion. Pedalling cycle reduces air pollution, it keeps one fit and healthy and saves non-renewable energy."

Also Read | Humanity Trumps Religion as Hindu Man Offers Space for Friday Namaz in Gurugram.

He further said, "To promote cycling, I will be launching awareness with the help of cycling clubs across India."

Earlier, Mandaviya rode a bicycle to Parliament and had said that cycling is his passion. (ANI)

Also Read | How To Use Text to Speech & Voice Effects Features in Instagram Reels.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)