New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya visited the Ayushman Bhav Health Pavilion at the 42nd India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan on Monday.

The theme of this year's Trade Fair is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, United by Trade", while the theme of the Health Pavilion is "Ayushman Bhava", a press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

Mandaviya visited the various stalls and booths at the Health Pavilion showcasing health initiatives and schemes of the government, lauding their efforts to raise awareness amongst the masses by way of nukkad natak, games, quizzes and representatives of division imparting knowledge and answering queries of the public.

While exploring the pavilion, he actively participated in various interactive activities at various health booths and stalls, the release stated.

While visiting the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission booth, Mandaviya reflected on the services and information provided to the public. He also distributed Ayushman cards to beneficiaries at the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana stall.

These cards play a pivotal role in ensuring the last-mile delivery of free healthcare benefits to the underprivileged. The Union Health Minister also visited the stall of Jan Aushadhi and interacted with visitors and urged them to buy generic drugs from these stores which are found across the country.

The Health Minister also visited the Tribes stall and appreciated their work to promote weaves and fabrics from different states.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Joint Secretary Ankita Bundela along with other senior government officials were also present at the event. (ANI)

