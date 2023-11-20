Agra, November 20: A seven-feet-long crocodile was rescued by the Wildlife SOS and the forest department after it was found wandering in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district. The crocodile ventured out from a canal and strayed into a field in the Jasrana town. The sighting of the reptile triggered panic among the residents. Soon after they called the police for help which contacted the forest department. A team from Wildlife SOS managed to cage the crocodile. Crocodile in Ayodhya: Panic Among Locals After Giant Crocodile Spotted Near Guptar Ghat in Saryu River, Video Goes Viral

Following a thorough medical examination that revealed the reptile to be in good health, the crocodile was released into its natural habitat. Ashish Kumar, Range Forest Officer, Jasrana, said: "The success of the rescue mission was achieved through effective collaboration between the skilled team of the NGO and the forest department." Crocodile in Uttar Pradesh: Six-Feet Long Crocodile Crawls Into House in Sitapur, Rescued by Forest Team

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said: "This collaborative effort highlights the importance of community involvement and coordination in wildlife conservation." Officials said the incident underscored the need for proactive measures to mitigate cases of human-crocodile conflicts and foster coexistence.