Latehar (Jharkhand), Mar 20 (PTI) A sub-zonal commander of the banned Maoist outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), who is carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, surrendered before the security forces in Jharkhad's Latehar district on Monday, police said.

Dasrath Oraon alias Roshan Ji, who was wanted in 60 cases related to Maoist attacks, surrendered in presence of Inspector General (Palamu) Rajkumar Lakra, Latehar Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan and CRPF commandant KD Joshi at the SP's office here.

“These 60 cases were lodged in police stations of Balumath, Latehar, Chandwa, Herhanj, Manika, Tandwa and Kunda,” Lakra said

After the surrender, Oraon told media persons that he was associated with activities of the CPI(Maoist) and the TSPC for the past 19 years.

“I was with the CPI(Maoist) till 2016 and then shifted to the TSPC. The government's surrender policy attracted me to surrender. I would like to appeal to my colleagues to come to the mainstream taking advantage of the surrender policy,” he said.

