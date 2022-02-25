Ranchi, Feb 25 (PTI) A hardcore Maoist having a bounty of Rs 25 lakh surrendered before the security forces in Jharkhand on Friday, officials said.

Umesh Yadav alias Vimal Yadav alias Radheshyam Yadav was a member of the Special Area Committee (SAC) of the banned CPI (Maoist), they said.

"Yadav was active for the last two decades. He was wanted in 25 cases across Bihar and Jharkhand. Currently, he was active in Burha Pahar region (Latehar district), which is considered a strong Maoist bastion," said Inspector General of Police (Operations) Amol V Homkar.

The surrender is a big achievement for the police as SAC members hold senior positions in the banned organisation.

"We hope some more Maoist leaders will surrender being attracted by Jharkhand's surrender and rehabilitation policy," Homkar said.

He urged members of CPI (Maoist) to leave the path of violence and return to mainstream. "Otherwise, our operation will continue and they will have to face the consequences."

Commenting on his surrender, Yadav said members of the organisation have deviated from ideology and it has now become a source of extortion.

"So, I have decided to surrender under the rehabilitation policy of the Jharkhand government. It is a very attractive policy but most members of the organisation are unaware of it. When they will know about the policy, I believe more will surrender," he said.

Meanwhile, the state and central forces are spearheading a massive anti-Maoist operation, named 'Operation Double Bull', in Lohardaga and adjoining districts since February 8.

So far, one Maoist has been killed nine others arrested, besides seizure of a large cache of arms and ammunition, officials said.

