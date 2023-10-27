Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Amid the Maratha Quota reservation agitation NCP's Sharad Pawar group MLA Rohit Pawar suspended his Yuva Sangharsh Yatra and said that peace is needed in the current situation in Maharashtra.

Pawar said the future course of action will be decided later.

Also Read | Liking Obscene Post on Social Media Not an Offence, Says Allahabad High Court.

The Maratha community has been protesting for the community's inclusion in the OBC list in the state and on Wednesday Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil once again started a hunger strike in Jalna, after the purported deadline of 40 days given to the state government to announce the reservation expired.

"Current situation in Maharashtra needs peace, citizen of Maharashtra should not face any disturbance. We are with everyone who are fighting for their rights whatever we can, we will do for them. Lots of local issues related to youth are there which needs to be addressed. Some social workers are protesting like Manoj Jarange Patil, so looking at his health and mentality of the youth currently, we are suspending this yatra for some time, we will decide future course of action later," said Rohit Pawar.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: AAP Announces Fifth List of 12 Candidates for Upcoming Polls; Check Names of Candidates and Their Constituencies.

On the other hand, three people who had been arrested for their role in the attack on Anti-reservation advocate Gunaratna Sadarvarte's car were sent to judicial custody and later granted bail by the Mazgaon Magistrate court.

Advocate Gunratna Sadavarte had opposed the case in connection to the Maratha Reservation in the Bombay High Court and Supreme Court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)