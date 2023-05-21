Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 21 (ANI): Rameshwaram Coastal Security Group police on Saturday seized 550 kg of banned sea cucumbers from a house at Serangottai village on the Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi route, officials said.

Rameshwar Coastal Security Group Police Inspector Kanagaraj received a tip-off that government-banned sea cucumbers were being boiled in a house at Serangottai village on the Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi route.

"During a thorough search in the area, it was revealed that there was about 550 kg of government-banned sea cucumbers lying in the oven inside the house of S Lingam. The sea cucumbers were seized," the official said.

Officials said that police are on the lookout to nab the absconding criminal. "Further investigation is underway," they said.

In March this year, around 250 kilograms of processed sea cucumbers were seized by Mandapam Police during a joint search operation from Vedalai next to Ramanathapuram District Mandapam.

Sea Cucumbers are essential for the marine ecosystem as they consume decomposing organic matter and convert it into recyclable nutrients for other marine life. (ANI)

