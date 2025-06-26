New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani and Rear Admiral Bret Sonter, Commander Maritime Border Command, Royal Australian Navy, on Thursday met here and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, interoperability and reinforce the commitment of the two agencies to maritime safety and security.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) shared the update in a post on X.

"Rear Admiral Bret Sonter, Commander Maritime Border Command, Royal Australian Navy, called on Director General Paramesh Sivamani, AVSM, PTM, TM, #DGICG at @IndiaCoastGuard Headquarters today. The meeting underscores the growing partnership between #ICG and #ABF, leveraging on their past engagements," it said.

The ICG also shared some photos of their meeting here.

"The meeting also emphasised to enhance bilateral cooperation, interoperability and reinforcing the two agencies commitment to #MaritimeSafety and security. #IndianCoastGuard #AustralianBorderForce #MaritimeSecurity @Australian_Navy," it said.

