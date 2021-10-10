Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Oct 10 (PTI) A married couple died in a road accident near a village here on Sunday, police said.

Manjit Kaur and her husband Daler Singh were on a scooter when a combine harvester overturned and fell on them near the Tanda turn in Miani village, about 42 kilometres from here, local SHO Bikram Singh said.

The woman died on the spot, while her husband succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Jalandhar, the police said.

